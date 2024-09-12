Walter Payton Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 2)
After each week of the 2024 college football season, we will look at the most outstanding players of the season. This power ranking will list the players we think are leading the Walter Payton Award race.
This list is not an official watch list and will be adjusted each week of the season. Over the next few weeks, there will be massive movement as teams shift to conference play. This ranking only factors in on-field performances from this season, not previous winners or career accolades.
Some honorable mentions include Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Incarnate Word's Zach Calzada, Tarleton State's Kayvon Britten, Northern Iowa's Tye Edwards, and Montana State's Scottre Humphrey.
Below is the Week 2 Walter Payton Award power ranking.
10. Beau Brungard (Youngstown State, QB)
2024 Stats: 74% comp, 277 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 276 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Over the first two weeks, Brungard has shown an ability to be a true dual-threat weapon for Youngstown State. Brungard ranks No. 7 nationally with 276 rushing yards while passing for almost 300 yards in the season's first two games. He has been efficient, completing nearly 75% of his passes. The future looks bright for the sophomore signal caller as the Penguins prepare for the start of conference play in two weeks.
9. Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
2024 Stats: 21 receptions, 238 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
Despite Eastern Washington's disappointing loss to Drake, wide receiver Efton Chism III continues to be the bright spot for the Eagles. He is averaging 119 receiving yards per game and leads the nation with four receiving touchdowns. He also ranks No. 4 nationally with 10.5 receptions per game.
8. Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State, WR)
2024 Stats: 17 receptions, 256 receiving yards, 15.1 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
Griffin Wilde has emerged as one of the most electric wide receivers in the FCS. He's shown the ability to be an all-around, dependable No. 1 option for the two-time defending national champions. Wilde ranks No. 2 nationally with 128 receiving yards per game. Expect Wilde to continue to improve in his first season as the full-time starter, which could be a scary sight for FCS defenses.
7. Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State, QB)
2024 Stats: 60.1% comp, 549 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 2 INTs
The reigning Walter Payton Award winner returns after a spectacular performance against No. 12 Incarnate Word. Gronowski led the Jacks with 285 passing yards and four passing touchdowns last weekend. He ranks No. 8 nationally in passing yards per game and is tied for No. 3 in touchdowns. Gronowski should have another stellar performance against an overmatched Augustana team in Week 3.
6. DJ Smith (Mercer, QB)
2024 Stats: 80.4% comp, 568 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 49 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
DJ Smith has been spectacular for the Bears, leading Mercer to a dominant 2-0 start against Presbyterian and Bethune-Cookman. He currently ranks No. 5 in yards per game, No. 3 for touchdowns, and leads the FCS in passer efficiency. Smith will face his toughest test to date as the Bears travel to face Chattanooga in a massive SoCon battle.
5. Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M, QB)
2024 Stats: 68% comp, 699 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 1 INT
Daniel Richardson was one of the lone bright spots for the Rattlers against Miami. Over the first three games, Richardson has been the best quarterback in HBCU football. He has thrown for almost 700 yards and six touchdowns, leading Florida A&M to a 2-1 start to the season.
4. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO, QB)
2024 Stats: 60% comp, 767 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 1 INT
Despite not appearing in these rankings last week, DeLaurent made his presence felt with a spectacular performance against UT Martin. He led the Redhawks to an overtime win over the Skyhawks, throwing for a program-record six touchdowns. DeLaurent carried the SEMO offense, who only rushed the ball four times on Saturday. He showed an ability to put the ball in the right spots and allowed his teammates to make plays after the catch.
3. Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian, QB)
2024 Stats: 68.1% comp, 803 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 0 INTs
McIvor has been sensational for Abilene Christian this season. He has carried the Wildcats into Top 25 consideration and is a potential dark horse for the UAC title. McIvor leads the FCS with 803 passing yards in only two games while also having zero turnovers. Expect another big performance for McIvor against Northern Colorado before a highly-anticipated matchup against Idaho in Week 4.
2. ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas, RB)
2024 Stats: 32 carries, 302 rushing yards, 9.4 YPC, 4 rushing TDs, 119 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Powell may be the most dangerous weapon in the FCS. He leads the FCS in all-purpose yards, posting 302 rushing yards and 119 receiving yards, but has achieved this on only 36 touches. He averages almost 9.5 yards per carry and over 12.0 yards per play this season. Powell has exceeded the lofty preseason expectations and could be the first running back to win the Walter Payton since 2003.
1. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
2024 Stats: 80% comp, 458 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 122 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Miller leads this list for the second consecutive week and may be the most valuable player in the FCS. Despite multiple key offensive departures, Miller has played at an elite level and remains a dangerous weapon each week. He ranks No. 2 nationally in passer efficiency and has protected the football. Miller has combined for 580 total yards and seven touchdowns in the first two games. He looks in complete control of the Bison offense and could be on his way to a historic season.
More FCS Football News
Behind The Numbers: Week 2 FCS Football Review
Buck Buchanan Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 2)
Week 3 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
FCS Football Recap: Week 2 Takeaways
Behind The Numbers: Week 1 FCS Football Review
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.