Week 8 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 8 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
2024 Prediction Record: 91-23
2022-23 Record: 207-75
No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 2 North Dakota State
Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
North Dakota State has not defeated South Dakota State since 2019, losing five consecutive games to the Jackrabbits. It is tied for South Dakota State's longest winning streak in the series history, which has created a sense of desperation for the Bison.
South Dakota State has the most explosive rushing attack in the country, averaging over 7.3 yards per carry. Amar Johnson leads the Jacks with 480 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while Kirby Vorhees is having a breakout season, averaging over 13.0 yards per carry. After allowing 200+ yards in back-to-back games, the Bison have held their past three opponents to only 48 rushing yards per game. North Dakota State will have to limit explosive plays on the ground, which has been the identity of this South Dakota State offense.
Unfortunately, the Bison will be without All-American defensive end Dylan Hendricks this weekend. Linebacker Nick Kubitz is questionable after suffering a head injury, but Luke Weerts brings plenty of experience to the middle linebacker spot. It will be a challenge for the Bison front seven as the Jacks have surpassed 230 rushing yards in four of their five FCS games this season.
Quarterback Cam Miller is having another All-American season but suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago, which limited him against Southern Illinois. Miller is completing over 76% of his passes for 1,516 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns. He must be at his best this weekend against a South Dakota State defense that ranks No. 12 nationally with 298 yards per game allowed.
The Bison rushing attack is led by Freshman CharMar Brown, who has recorded 544 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. South Dakota State presents a difficult challenge for the Bison as the Jacks have limited opponents to less than 100 rushing yards per game and only 3.0 yards per carry. South Dakota State has done an excellent job generating negative plays, ranking No. 9 nationally with 43 tackles for loss.
The Jackrabbits will be without defensive back Cale Reeder, while All-American safety Tucker Large has been sidelined with an injury. Miller has developed a deadly connection with wide receiver Bryce Lance, who leads the team with 430 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
I leaned toward North Dakota State earlier this season due to the Bison's perceived desperation in this rivalry and the home-field advantage. Over the past few weeks, I feel like South Dakota State is starting to find its identity offensively, which could be dangerous for the Bison this weekend. I expect the Jacks to establish the run, creating opportunities for Mark Gronowski to push the ball downfield for explosive plays. I'm going with the Jacks to make a game-winning play late in the fourth quarter to escape with a road victory over the Bison.
Prediction: South Dakota State (27-23)
No. 16 Rhode Island at No. 24 New Hampshire
Kickoff: Noon CT (FloSports)
Only four teams remain unbeaten (excluding Delaware) in a wildly unpredictable CAA conference championship race. Both programs will likely need a win here to solidify their resumes for the FCS Playoffs.
Rhode Island is 5-0 against FCS opponents but has escaped with some narrow victories, winning four of their five games by ten points or less. Running back Malik Grant has stabilized the offense, leading the Rams with 449 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Devin Farrell is a versatile weapon but has struggled with turnovers throughout the season. Wide receiver Marquis Buchanan is a matchup nightmare, posting 391 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
New Hampshire won a defensive battle against Elon last weekend, rebounding from a Week 6 loss to Harvard. The Wildcats are getting excellent play from quarterback Seth Morgan, who has thrown for over 1,300 yards and 15 passing touchdowns. Logan Tomlinson and Caleb Burke have combined for 848 receiving yards and ten touchdowns.
The Wildcats' one concern is their lack of a rushing attack. New Hampshire ranks last in the CAA, averaging only 86.3 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. Isaac Seide has shown flashes, rushing for 389 yards and two touchdowns, but the Wildcats have failed to find consistency on the ground.
This game will feature some of the best EDGE prospects in the FCS. New Hampshire's Josiah Silver is having a stellar season, leading the Wildcats with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The Wildcats also have Flex Ruiz, who earned All-American honors in 2022. For Rhode Island, A.J. Pena is putting together another All-American campaign with nine tackles for loss and five sacks. Carson Primrose and Westley Neal Jr. are two other All-Conference defenders to watch in this game.
I have been torn on my prediction for this game due to the unpredictable play of both teams. I lean towards Rhode Island due to the balance the Rams have shown offensively. The Rams should be able to generate pressure on Seth Morgan, which will help Rhode Island make a key stop late to win the game.
Prediction: Rhode Island (28-24)
No. 25 Florida A&M at Jackson State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
This weekend's matchup at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium could decide who wins the SWAC East. The winner will also become the favorite to represent the conference in Atlanta for this year's Celebration Bowl.
After a stunning upset loss to Grambling State, Jackson State has seemed to find its rhythm over the past two weeks. Quarterback Jacobian Morgan has been playing at a high level since securing the starting quarterback job. Morgan has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,081 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns. He has been the catalyst for Jackson State's offensive success as the Tigers lead the SWAC in scoring offense.
Everything starts with quarterback Daniel Richardson for Florida A&M. Richardson's ability to make plays in crucial moments has been key for the Rattlers, who enter this weekend 3-0 against FCS competition. The Rattlers have struggled to establish the run, averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. Florida A&M is also the only team in the nation not to record a rushing touchdown this season, adding to the pressure on Richardson to carry the offense.
This game features an interesting battle on the outside between Jackson State's wide receivers and an incredibly talented Florida A&M secondary. In three FCS games, the Rattlers have held opponents to only 114 passing yards per game and have allowed only one passing touchdown. Cornerback Kendall Bohler will be tasked with shutting down wide receiver Joanes Fortillen, who leads the Tigers with 385 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
I expect this to be one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Jackson State leads the SWAC in yards per carry and should be able to establish the run against a Florida A&M defense, which allows over 200 yards per game on the ground. Richardson's playmaking ability will keep this one close, but Jackson State's rushing attack will be the difference on Saturday.
Prediction: Jackson State (28-20)
No. 7 Mercer at Samford
Kickoff: 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Despite a 2-3 overall record, Samford has the ability to play spoiler in the competitive SoCon race. The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the upset over ETSU last weekend, which has some thinking that this could be a trap game for an undefeated Mercer program.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon had his best performance of the season in Week 7, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. The concern for the Bulldogs here is the lack of balance offensively. Samford averages only 93.6 rushing yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry.
The lack of a rushing attack is problematic due to Mercer's defensive dominance over the season's first six games. The Bears lead the nation in rushing defense (38.8 YPG Allowed) and have held opponents to only 1.5 yards per attempt, ranking No. 1 nationally. Mercer has also suffocated opposing passing attacks, allowing only one passing touchdown and forcing 13 interceptions. Cornerback TJ Moore leads the Bears with five interceptions and six pass breakups.
Mercer defeated Princeton last weekend without starting quarterback DJ Smith, who is reportedly set to return this weekend. Smith led the Bears with 981 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns. Running back Dwayne McGee is another player to watch against a Samford rushing defense that ranks No. 3 in the conference.
This will be an interesting test for Mercer, which could be looking ahead to massive upcoming games against Western Carolina and ETSU. I expect Samford to keep this game close early, but the return of DJ Smith will spark the Mercer offense while the defense continues to dominate.
Prediction: Mercer (23-13)
McNeese at No. 14 Incarnate Word
Kickoff: 4 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
McNeese enters this game after a much-needed bye week. The Cowboys were ravaged by injuries in a stunning upset loss against Houston Christian, which ended the momentum from their Top 25 win over Weber State.
Quarterback Clifton McDowell has been the catalyst for the Cowboys, leading the team in passing and rushing yards. McDowell has recorded 1,054 passing yards, 370 rushing yards, and 12 total touchdowns in six games. He was limited in McNeese's loss two weeks ago but should return this weekend.
Incarnate Word put the Southland on notice with a dominant 55-10 win over Nicholls last weekend. The Cardinals appear to be peaking at the perfect time, which could lead to another run at the conference title.
The connection between wide receiver Jalen Walthall and quarterback Zach Calzada has created problems for opposing defenses. Walthall leads the Cardinals with 649 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Calzada has completed 70.1% of his passes for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns.
McNeese has suffered key injuries at all three levels of the defense, which is troublesome against a dynamic Incarnate Word offense. I expect another impressive performance from Calzada and the UIW offense while the defense finds a way to contain McDowell this weekend.
Prediction: Incarnate Word (45-21)
Other Week 8 FCS Predictions:
No. 3 Montana State 52, Portland State 24
No. 4 South Dakota 45, Youngstown State 14
No. 5 Villanova 28, Maine 10
No. 6 UC Davis 34, Eastern Washington 24
No. 8 SEMO 41, Charleston Southern 10
No. 9 North Dakota 38, Northern Iowa 17
No. 15 William & Mary 31, Campbell 14
No. 17 Abilene Christian 38, Eastern Kentucky 24
No. 19 Chattanooga 35, Wofford 17
Western Carolina 37, Furman 20
Tennessee State 27, Howard 17
