North Dakota State QB Cam Miller Selected No. 215 Overall By The Las Vegas Raiders
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 215th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Miller started 56 career games over five seasons with the Bison, including 54 consecutive starts to end his career. He finished with the fourth-most career wins in FCS history, leading the Bison to 45 wins and two FCS national championships.
Miller set the program records for total offense, completion percentage, completions, passing yards, and tied Easton Stick's record for total touchdowns. He ended his career with 9,721 passing yards, 81 passing touchdowns, 2,277 rushing yards, and 48 rushing touchdowns.
In his final season, Miller was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year and finished second for the Walter Payton Award. He earned consensus FCS All-American honors while earning All-MVFC honors in back-to-back seasons.
Miller is the 17th player selected in the NFL Draft since North Dakota State moved to Division I in 2004. He also becomes the fourth Bison quarterback to be drafted in the past 10 seasons. He is the second former Bison selected this season, joining offensive lineman Grey Zabel (Seahawks).
Miller will join former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott in Las Vegas. Mellott was selected two picks ahead of Miller, but will make the move to wide receiver in the NFL.
