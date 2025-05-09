2025 Bucknell Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-2 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Dave Cecchini (7th season, 19-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Bucknell's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Air Force, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Bucknell is below.
Aug. 30: at Air Force
Sep. 6: at Marist
Sep. 13: VMI
Sep. 20: Lehigh
Sep. 27: Saint Francis
Oct. 4: Richmond
Oct. 11: at Lafayette
Oct. 18: at Cornell
Oct. 25: Georgetown
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at Fordham
Nov. 15: Holy Cross
Nov. 22: at Colgate
* Italics indicate conference matchups
