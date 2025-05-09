Fcs Football Central

2025 Bucknell Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

2024 Record: 6-6 (4-2 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Dave Cecchini (7th season, 19-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Bucknell's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Air Force, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Bucknell is below.

2025 Bucknell Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Air Force

Sep. 6: at Marist

Sep. 13: VMI

Sep. 20: Lehigh

Sep. 27: Saint Francis

Oct. 4: Richmond

Oct. 11: at Lafayette

Oct. 18: at Cornell

Oct. 25: Georgetown

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at Fordham

Nov. 15: Holy Cross

Nov. 22: at Colgate

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Patriot