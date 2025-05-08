Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 2-10 (1-5 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Curt Fitzpatrick (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018

Colgate's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Syracuse, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Colgate is below.

2025 Colgate Football Schedule

Aug. 29: Monmouth

Sep. 6: at Villanova

Sep. 12: at Syracuse

Sep. 20: Fordham

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at Cornell

Oct. 11: Richmond

Oct. 18: at Georgetown

Oct. 25: at Holy Cross

Nov. 1: Merrimack

Nov. 8: at Lafayette

Nov. 15: Lehigh

Nov. 22: Bucknell

* Italics indicate conference matchups

