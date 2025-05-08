2025 Colgate Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 2-10 (1-5 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Curt Fitzpatrick (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018
Colgate's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Syracuse, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Colgate is below.
2025 Colgate Football Schedule
Aug. 29: Monmouth
Sep. 6: at Villanova
Sep. 12: at Syracuse
Sep. 20: Fordham
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at Cornell
Oct. 11: Richmond
Oct. 18: at Georgetown
Oct. 25: at Holy Cross
Nov. 1: Merrimack
Nov. 8: at Lafayette
Nov. 15: Lehigh
Nov. 22: Bucknell
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published