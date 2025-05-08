2025 Fordham Football Schedule
2024 Record: 2-10 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Joe Conlin (8th season, 31-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Fordham's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Boston College, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Fordham is below.
2025 Fordham Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Boston College
Sep. 6: Monmouth
Sep. 13: at Stony Brook
Sep. 20: at Colgate
Sep. 27: Holy Cross
Oct. 4: at Lafayette
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Dartmouth
Oct. 25: Lehigh
Nov. 1: at Richmond
Nov. 8: Bucknell
Nov. 15: at Georgetown
Nov. 22: at Merrimack
* Italics indicate conference matchups
