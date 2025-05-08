Fcs Football Central

2025 Fordham Football Schedule

2024 Record: 2-10 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Joe Conlin (8th season, 31-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Fordham's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Boston College, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Fordham is below.

Aug. 30: at Boston College

Sep. 6: Monmouth

Sep. 13: at Stony Brook

Sep. 20: at Colgate

Sep. 27: Holy Cross

Oct. 4: at Lafayette

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Dartmouth

Oct. 25: Lehigh

Nov. 1: at Richmond

Nov. 8: Bucknell

Nov. 15: at Georgetown

Nov. 22: at Merrimack

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

