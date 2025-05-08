Fcs Football Central

2025 Georgetown Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Rob Sgarlata (11th season, 35-74)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Georgetown's 2025 football schedule features five FCS non-conference games and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Georgetown is below.

2025 Georgetown Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Davidson

Sep. 6: Wagner

Sep. 13: Lafayette

Sep. 20: at Brown

Sep. 27: at Columbia

Oct. 4: Morgan State

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Colgate

Oct. 25: at Bucknell

Nov. 1: at Lehigh

Nov. 8: Richmond

Nov. 15: Fordham

Nov. 22: Holy Cross

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

