2024 Record: 5-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Rob Sgarlata (11th season, 35-74)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Georgetown's 2025 football schedule features five FCS non-conference games and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Georgetown is below.
2025 Georgetown Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Davidson
Sep. 6: Wagner
Sep. 13: Lafayette
Sep. 20: at Brown
Sep. 27: at Columbia
Oct. 4: Morgan State
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Colgate
Oct. 25: at Bucknell
Nov. 1: at Lehigh
Nov. 8: Richmond
Nov. 15: Fordham
Nov. 22: Holy Cross
* Italics indicate conference matchups
