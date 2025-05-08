2025 Holy Cross Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-1 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Dan Curren (2nd season, 6-6)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Holy Cross' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Northern Illinois, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Holy Cross is below.
2025 Holy Cross Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Northern Illinois
Sep. 6: at New Hampshire
Sep. 13: Rhode Island
Sep. 20: at Yale
Sep. 27: at Fordham
Oct. 4: Harvard
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at Richmond
Oct. 25: Colgate
Nov. 1: Lafayette
Nov. 8: at Lehigh
Nov. 15: at Bucknell
Nov. 22: Georgetown (Boston, MA)
* Italics indicate conference matchups
