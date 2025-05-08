Fcs Football Central

2025 Holy Cross Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 6-6 (5-1 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Dan Curren (2nd season, 6-6)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Holy Cross' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Northern Illinois, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Holy Cross is below.

Aug. 30: at Northern Illinois

Sep. 6: at New Hampshire

Sep. 13: Rhode Island

Sep. 20: at Yale

Sep. 27: at Fordham

Oct. 4: Harvard

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at Richmond

Oct. 25: Colgate

Nov. 1: Lafayette

Nov. 8: at Lehigh

Nov. 15: at Bucknell

Nov. 22: Georgetown (Boston, MA)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

