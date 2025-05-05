Fcs Football Central

2025 Lafayette Football Schedule

2024 Record: 6-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: John Troxell (4th season, 19-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Lafayette's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Bowling Green and Oregon State, three FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Lafayette is below.

Aug. 28: at Bowling Green

Sep. 6: at Stonehill

Sep. 13: at Georgetown

Sep. 19: Columbia

Sep. 27: Princeton

Oct. 4: Fordham

Oct. 11: Bucknell

Oct. 18: at Oregon State

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: at Holy Cross

Nov. 8: Colgate

Nov. 15: at Richmond

Nov. 22: Lehigh

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

