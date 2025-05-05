2025 Lafayette Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: John Troxell (4th season, 19-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Lafayette's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Bowling Green and Oregon State, three FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Lafayette is below.
2025 Lafayette Football Schedule
Aug. 28: at Bowling Green
Sep. 6: at Stonehill
Sep. 13: at Georgetown
Sep. 19: Columbia
Sep. 27: Princeton
Oct. 4: Fordham
Oct. 11: Bucknell
Oct. 18: at Oregon State
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: at Holy Cross
Nov. 8: Colgate
Nov. 15: at Richmond
Nov. 22: Lehigh
* Italics indicate conference matchups
