2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Lafayette DB Saiku White
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 209 pounds
Career Statistics: 228 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 8 INTs, 21 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles
Accolades: 1st Team All-Patriot League (2023), FCS All-American Selection (2023), 2X Preseason All-Patriot League Selection (2023-24), Preseason FCS All-American Selection (2024), Buck Buchanan Award Watch List (2024), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Saiku White attended Greater Atlanta Christian School and showcased his athletic versatility across multiple sports, as a guard in basketball and a wide receiver and cornerback in football. By the time he reached his junior season in 2019, White had transitioned primarily to playing cornerback, where he recorded one interception, 15 solo tackles, and eight assists over 13 games, totaling 23 tackles for the season.
In his 2020 senior season, White amassed four interceptions and 34 total tackles. White committed to Lafayette College in 2021, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman with one interception and two assisted tackles. His growth as a player became evident in the 2022 season when he recorded 85 tackles, including 56 solo stops, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.
The 2023 season saw White further solidify his reputation as a ballhawk and physical defender. Over 11 games, he recorded four interceptions, one touchdown, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and 71 total tackles, including 40 solo tackles. His ability to create turnovers and contribute to the run game made him one of the most well-rounded safeties in his conference.
Scouting Report:
Saiku White is a safety with positional versatility and a high football IQ, making him a valuable asset in both coverage and run defense. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing around 200 lbs, White has the prototypical size for a safety, with a strong, muscular frame and well-distributed weight. His build allows him to handle the physical demands of the position, while his athletic traits—such as his above-average linear speed and lateral quickness—enhance his ability to react and make plays in space.
White’s greatest strengths lie in his zone coverage ability. He shows excellent route recognition and can read the quarterback well, allowing him to close on passes quickly and make plays on the ball. His change of direction and transitional athleticism are key traits that enable him to cover both the short and intermediate zones effectively. In deep zone coverage, White’s ability to anticipate throws and track the ball in the air stands out. His ball skills, combined with his physicality at the catch point, make him a reliable option for defending deep passes.
White’s strength lies in zone schemes, where his football instincts and range can be maximized. Thanks to his size and physicality, he can play both free safety and strong safety. His versatility allows him to drop into coverage or come up to the line of scrimmage to support the run defense. White is also a willing and physical tackler, showing a quick trigger when coming downhill to support in the run game. However, he can be inconsistent with his tackling in open space, sometimes missing on aggressive pursuits.
Projection:
Saiku White projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect with the versatility to play both free safety and strong safety roles. His ability to excel in zone coverage, combined with his ball skills and physicality, makes him an attractive option for teams that rely on safeties to play multiple roles in their defensive scheme. White’s football IQ, combined with his athleticism, gives him the tools to compete for a spot on an NFL roster, particularly as a depth player who can contribute on special teams.
