2025 Richmond Football Schedule

Richmond Athletics
2024 Record: 10-3 (8-0 CAA)
Head Coach: Russ Huesman (9th season, 52-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Richmond's 2025 football schedule features an FBS game against North Carolina, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

Aug. 30: at Lehigh

Sep. 6: at Wofford

Sep. 13: at North Carolina

Sep. 20: VMI

Sep. 27: Howard

Oct. 4: at Bucknell

Oct. 11: at Colgate

Oct. 18: Holy Cross

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: Fordham

Nov. 8: at Georgetown

Nov. 15: Lafayette

Nov. 22: at William & Mary

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

