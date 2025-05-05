2025 Richmond Football Schedule
2024 Record: 10-3 (8-0 CAA)
Head Coach: Russ Huesman (9th season, 52-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Richmond's 2025 football schedule features an FBS game against North Carolina, four FCS non-conference games, and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Richmond is below.
2025 Richmond Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Lehigh
Sep. 6: at Wofford
Sep. 13: at North Carolina
Sep. 20: VMI
Sep. 27: Howard
Oct. 4: at Bucknell
Oct. 11: at Colgate
Oct. 18: Holy Cross
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: Fordham
Nov. 8: at Georgetown
Nov. 15: Lafayette
Nov. 22: at William & Mary
* Italics indicate conference matchups
