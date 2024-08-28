Preseason Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2025 NFL Draft
As the focus shifts to the 2024 college football season, the spotlight increasingly turns towards the top talent at the FCS level for next year's 2025 NFL Draft.
12 former FCS players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but for the first time since 2009, no FCS prospects were selected in the first two rounds. There is optimism that the 2025 NFL Draft class could lead to more draft picks from the FCS level.
Here's a look at the preseason Top 10 FCS prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
10. Amir Abdullah (Illinois State, EDGE)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 lbs
In 2023, he recorded 64 tackles, 14 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. He led the MVFC in tackles for loss and sacks last season. His ability to play both linebacker and edge rusher makes him a valuable asset, and his productivity on the field has earned him All-MVFC first-team honors. He earned FCS All-American honors and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.
9. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 lbs
In 2023, Williams amassed 50 tackles, including 11 for loss and seven sacks, while forcing two fumbles. His dominant performance earned him All-MEAC first-team honors. He has been the highest-graded defensive lineman in the MEAC for two consecutive seasons. Williams earned FCS All-American honors in 2022 after recording 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
8. Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State, QB)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 lbs
In 2023, he threw for 3,058 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 402 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Gronowski won the 2023 Walter Payton Award after leading the Jackrabbits to back-to-back FCS national titles. Gronowski’s leadership and playmaking ability earned him consensus first-team FCS All-American honors. He was also named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.
7. Isas Waxter (Villanova, CB)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 lbs
In his senior season, Waxter appeared in 13 games with 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, and 26 total tackles. He was the highest-graded cornerback at the FCS level and did not allow a touchdown reception. He earned first-team FCS All-American honors and was an All-CAA selection.
6. Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, EDGE)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 lbs
In 2023, he tallied 52 total tackles, including 33 solo, with 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one fumble recovery. His ability to get after the quarterback and set the edge against the run earned him first-team All-Big Sky and FCS All-American third-team recognition.
5. Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 lbs
An anchor on the offensive line, Marcus Wehr’s versatility at guard and tackle has made him a key player for Montana State. In his junior season, Wehr started all 12 games at right tackle, earning First Team All-America and All-Big Sky honors. He was also the highest-graded offensive lineman in college football last season.
4. Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State, SAF/LB)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 218 lbs
Cole Wisniewski transitioned from linebacker to safety in 2023, and the move paid off in a big way. He racked up 92 tackles, eight interceptions, and 13 pass deflections, solidifying his place as one of the top hybrid defenders in FCS. Wisniewski earned All-MVFC First Team and consensus first-team All-American honors.
Unfortunately, Wisniewski had foot surgery this offseason and will miss significant time next season. He will be evaluated in 8-10 weeks, but could return to North Dakota State if he misses the 2024 season.
3. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, DB)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 207 lbs
During the 2023 season at Alcorn State, he was a defensive playmaker, recording 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. McDaniel is projected to step into a starting role at Nickel this season at Jackson State, which is his projected position at the next level.
2. Saiku White (Lafayette, SAF)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 209 lbs
His 2023 season was filled with highlights, including four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, alongside 71 total tackles and two forced fumbles. White was named to the Associated Press All-America Third-Team and earned first-team All-Conference honors.
1. David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 lbs
In 2023, he showcased his talents with 57 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Walker was named the UAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned FCS All-American honors for the second consecutive season. He has also been named the conference Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. He has amassed 40 tackles for loss and over 20 sacks in two seasons for the Bears.
