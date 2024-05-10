2024 Furman Football Schedule
Furman finished last season 10-3 (7-1 SoCon) as the Paladins made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2005. The Paladins also won the first outright SoCon title since 1990.
Furman's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Ole Miss, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Furman is below.
2024 Furman Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Ole Miss
Sep. 7: Charleston Southern
Sep. 14: Stetson
Sep. 21: at William & Mary
Sep. 28: Samford
Oct. 5: at The Citadel
Oct. 12: Chattanooga
Oct. 19: Western Carolina
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: at VMI
Nov. 9: Wofford
Nov. 16: at East Tennessee State
Nov. 23: at Mercer
* Italics indicate conference matchups
