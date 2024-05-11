2024 Mercer Football Schedule
Mercer finished last season 9-4 (6-2 SoCon) as the Bears made the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. Former head coach Drew Cronic accepted an assistant role at Navy after the season and Mercer hired Mike Jacobs on Jan. 18.
Mercer's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Alabama, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Mercer is below.
Aug. 29: Presbyterian
Sep. 7: at Bethune-Cookman
Sep. 14: at Chattanooga
Sep. 21: The Citadel
Sep. 28: at Wofford
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Princeton
Oct. 19: at Samford
Oct. 26: Western Carolina
Nov. 2: East Tennessee State
Nov. 9: at VMI
Nov. 16: at Alabama
Nov. 23: Furman
* Italics indicate conference matchups
