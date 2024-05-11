2024 Samford Football Schedule
Samford finished last season 6-5 (4-4 SoCon), losing four games to teams that finished in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25. The Bulldogs are looking to win their second conference title in the past three seasons.
Samford's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Florida, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
Aug. 31: at West Georgia
Sep. 7: at Florida
Sep. 14: Alabama State
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: at Furman
Oct. 5: VMI
Oct. 12: at ETSU
Oct. 19: Mercer
Oct. 26: at The Citadel
Nov. 2: Wofford
Nov. 9: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 16: at Chattanooga
Nov. 23: Western Carolina
* Italics indicate conference matchups
