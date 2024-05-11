Fcs Football Central

2024 The Citadel Football Schedule

The Citadel finished last season 0-11 (0-8 SoCon) in the first year under new head coach Maurice Drayton. The Bulldogs are searching for the first conference championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2015-16.

The Citadel's 2024 schedule features one Division II opponent, an FBS matchup against Clemson, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for The Citadel is below.

Aug. 31: at Charleston Southern
Sep. 7: South Carolina State
Sep. 14: North Greenville
Sep. 21: at Mercer
Sep. 28: East Tennessee State
Oct. 5: Furman
Oct. 12: at Western Carolina
Oct. 19: at VMI
Oct. 26: Samford
Nov. 2: Bye Week
Nov. 9: Chattanooga
Nov. 16: at Wofford
Nov. 23: at Clemson

* Italics indicate conference matchups

