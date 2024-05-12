2024 VMI Football Schedule
In this story:
VMI finished last season 5-6 (4-4 SoCon) in the first season under new head coach Danny Rocco. The Keydets are searching for the first conference title since 2020.
VMI's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Georgia Tech, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for VMI is below.
2024 VMI Football Schedule
Aug. 29: at William & Mary
Sep.7: Bucknell
Sep. 14: at Georgia Tech
Sep. 21: Norfolk State
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: at Samford
Oct. 12: at Wofford
Oct. 19: The Citadel
Oct. 26: at Chattanooga
Nov. 2: Furman
Nov. 9: Mercer
Nov. 16: at Western Carolina
Nov. 23: East Tennessee State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
Published