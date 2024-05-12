2024 Western Carolina Football Schedule
Western Carolina finished last season 7-4 (5-3 SoCon), winning seven games for the first time since 2017. The Catamounts are searching for their first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 1983.
Western Carolina's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against NC State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Western Carolina is below.

Aug. 29: at NC State
Sep. 7: Campbell
Sep. 14: at Elon
Sep. 21: at Montana
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: Wofford
Oct. 12: The Citadel
Oct. 19: at Furman
Oct. 26: at Mercer
Nov. 2: Chattanooga
Nov. 9: at East Tennessee State
Nov. 16: VMI
Nov. 23: at Samford
* Italics indicate conference matchups
