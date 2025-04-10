2025 Chattanooga Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Head Coach: Rusty Wright (7th season, 37-27)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Chattanooga's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Memphis, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Chattanooga is below.
Aug. 30: at Memphis
Sep. 6: at Tennessee Tech
Sep. 13: Stetson
Sep. 20: at Tarleton State
Sep. 27: The Citadel
Oct. 4: at VMI
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: ETSU
Oct. 25: at Samford
Nov. 1: Western Carolina
Nov. 8: Furman
Nov. 15: at Mercer
Nov. 22: at Wofford
* Italics indicate conference matchups
