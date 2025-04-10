Fcs Football Central

2025 Chattanooga Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Derek Daniel (Chattanooga Athletics)
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Head Coach: Rusty Wright (7th season, 37-27)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Chattanooga's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Memphis, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Chattanooga is below.

Aug. 30: at Memphis

Sep. 6: at Tennessee Tech

Sep. 13: Stetson

Sep. 20: at Tarleton State

Sep. 27: The Citadel

Oct. 4: at VMI

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: ETSU

Oct. 25: at Samford

Nov. 1: Western Carolina

Nov. 8: Furman

Nov. 15: at Mercer

Nov. 22: at Wofford

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

