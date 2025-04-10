Fcs Football Central

2025 ETSU Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

ETSU Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Head Coach: Will Healy (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021

ETSU's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Tennessee, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for ETSU is below.

2025 ETSU Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Murray State

Sep. 6: at Tennessee

Sep. 13: at West Georgia

Sep. 20: Elon

Sep. 27: Mercer

Oct. 4: at Furman

Oct. 11: VMI

Oct. 18: at Chattanooga

Oct. 25: Wofford

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at Samford

Nov. 15: at Western Carolina

Nov. 22: The Citadel

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/SoCon