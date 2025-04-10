2025 ETSU Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Head Coach: Will Healy (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021
ETSU's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Tennessee, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for ETSU is below.
Aug. 30: Murray State
Sep. 6: at Tennessee
Sep. 13: at West Georgia
Sep. 20: Elon
Sep. 27: Mercer
Oct. 4: at Furman
Oct. 11: VMI
Oct. 18: at Chattanooga
Oct. 25: Wofford
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at Samford
Nov. 15: at Western Carolina
Nov. 22: The Citadel
* Italics indicate conference matchups
