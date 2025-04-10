2025 Furman Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-8 (2-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Clay Hendrix (9th season, 54-37)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Furman's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Clemson, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Furman is below.
2025 Furman Football Schedule
Aug. 30: William & Mary
Sep. 6: Presbyterian
Sep. 13: at Campbell
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Samford
Oct. 4: ETSU
Oct. 11: at Western Carolina
Oct. 18: at Wofford
Oct. 25: The Citadel
Nov. 1: Mercer
Nov. 8: at Chattanooga
Nov. 15: VMI
Nov. 22: at Clemson
* Italics indicate conference matchups
