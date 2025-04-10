Fcs Football Central

2025 Furman Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 3-8 (2-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Clay Hendrix (9th season, 54-37)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Furman's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Clemson, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Furman is below.

Aug. 30: William & Mary

Sep. 6: Presbyterian

Sep. 13: at Campbell

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Samford

Oct. 4: ETSU

Oct. 11: at Western Carolina

Oct. 18: at Wofford

Oct. 25: The Citadel

Nov. 1: Mercer

Nov. 8: at Chattanooga

Nov. 15: VMI

Nov. 22: at Clemson

* Italics indicate conference matchups

