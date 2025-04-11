2025 The Citadel Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Maurice Drayton (3rd season, 5-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016
The Citadel's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Ole Miss, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for The Citadel is below.
2025 The Citadel Football Schedule
Aug. 30: North Dakota State
Sep. 6: at Samford
Sep. 13: at Gardner-Webb
Sep. 20: Mercer
Sep. 27: at Chattanooga
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Valdosta State
Oct. 18: Western Carolina
Oct. 25: at Furman
Nov. 1: VMI
Nov. 8: at Ole Miss
Nov. 15: Wofford
Nov. 22: at ETSU
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published