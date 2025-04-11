Fcs Football Central

2025 The Citadel Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

The Citadel Athletics
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Maurice Drayton (3rd season, 5-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016

The Citadel's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Ole Miss, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for The Citadel is below.

2025 The Citadel Football Schedule

Aug. 30: North Dakota State

Sep. 6: at Samford

Sep. 13: at Gardner-Webb

Sep. 20: Mercer

Sep. 27: at Chattanooga

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Valdosta State

Oct. 18: Western Carolina

Oct. 25: at Furman

Nov. 1: VMI

Nov. 8: at Ole Miss

Nov. 15: Wofford

Nov. 22: at ETSU

* Italics indicate conference matchups

