Fcs Football Central

2025 VMI Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

VMI Head Coach Danny Rocco
VMI Head Coach Danny Rocco / VMI Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SoCon)
Head Coach: Danny Rocco (3rd season, 6-17)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2020

VMI's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Navy, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for VMI is below.

2025 VMI Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Navy

Sep. 6: Ferrum College

Sep. 13: at Bucknell

Sep. 20: at Richmond

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Chattanooga

Oct. 11: at ETSU

Oct. 18: Samford

Oct. 25: at Mercer

Nov. 1: at The Citadel

Nov. 8: Wofford

Nov. 15: at Furman

Nov. 22: Western Carolina

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/SoCon