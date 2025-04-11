2025 VMI Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SoCon)
Head Coach: Danny Rocco (3rd season, 6-17)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2020
VMI's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Navy, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for VMI is below.
2025 VMI Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Navy
Sep. 6: Ferrum College
Sep. 13: at Bucknell
Sep. 20: at Richmond
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Chattanooga
Oct. 11: at ETSU
Oct. 18: Samford
Oct. 25: at Mercer
Nov. 1: at The Citadel
Nov. 8: Wofford
Nov. 15: at Furman
Nov. 22: Western Carolina
* Italics indicate conference matchups
