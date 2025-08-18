Week 0 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
The wait is finally over. The 2025 college football season is here as Week 0 features five FCS matchups, including four FCS vs FCS games and one opportunity for an FCS over FBS upset.
Week 0 is headlined by a ranked matchup in Montgomery, Alabama, at the FCS Kickoff Classic between No. 8 UC Davis and No. 11 Mercer. The Aggies will look to build on last season's quarterfinal run in the FCS Playoffs. It's expected to be the debut of redshirt freshman quarterback Caden Pinnick, who is expected to lead the potent Aggies offense this year. The Bears are looking to repeat as SoCon champions, but have a chance to make a huge statement with a signature out-of-conference win in Week 0.
Below is the full schedule of Week 0 games, featuring four FCS vs FCS matchups and one FBS vs FCS matchup.
Week 0 FCS Football Schedule
No. 5 Incarnate Word at Nicholls (Noon CT, ESPN2)
Idaho State at UNLV (3 pm CT, Mountain West Network)
No. 10 Tarleton State at Portland State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN2)
No. 8 UC Davis at No. 11 Mercer (6 pm CT, ESPN)
North Carolina Central vs Southern (6:30 pm CT, ABC)
