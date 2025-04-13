2025 Wofford Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Shawn Watson (4th season, 10-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2019
Wofford's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Virginia Tech, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Wofford is below.
2025 Wofford Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at South Carolina State
Sep. 6: Richmond
Sep. 13: at Mercer
Sep. 20: at Virginia Tech
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Western Carolina
Oct. 11: Norfolk State
Oct. 18: Furman
Oct. 25: at ETSU
Nov. 1: Samford
Nov. 8: at VMI
Nov. 15: at The Citadel
Nov. 22: Chattanooga
* Italics indicate conference matchups
