2025 Wofford Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Head Coach: Shawn Watson (4th season, 10-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2019

Wofford's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Virginia Tech, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Wofford is below.

Aug. 30: at South Carolina State

Sep. 6: Richmond

Sep. 13: at Mercer

Sep. 20: at Virginia Tech

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Western Carolina

Oct. 11: Norfolk State

Oct. 18: Furman

Oct. 25: at ETSU

Nov. 1: Samford

Nov. 8: at VMI

Nov. 15: at The Citadel

Nov. 22: Chattanooga

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

