2024 Houston Christian Football Schedule
Houston Christian finished last season 6-5 (4-3 Southland) as the Huskies recorded a winning record for the first time in program history. The Huskies will enter a new era as former offensive coordinator Jason Bachtel was named head coach on Jan. 4.
Houston Christian's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, one Division II opponent, two FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Houston Christian is below.
Aug. 31: at SMU
Sep. 7: Tarleton State
Sep. 14: Louisiana Christian
Sep. 21: at UTSA
Sep. 28: at Indiana State
Oct. 5: Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 12: at Lamar
Oct. 19: at Texas A&M-Commerce
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: Nicholls State
Nov. 9: McNeese State
Nov. 16: at Incarnate Word
Nov. 23: Northwestern State
* Italics indicate conference matchups