2024 Incarnate Word Football Schedule

UIW Head Coach Clint Killough / Luis Skloss (UIW Athletics)
Incarnate Word finished last season 9-2 (6-1 Southland) as the Cardinals won the third-most games in program history. The Cardinals are looking to win a share of the Southland Conference title for the third time in the past four seasons.

Incarnate Word's 2024 schedule features five FCS out-of-conference games and seven Southland conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Incarnate Word is below.

Aug. 31: Northern Colorado
Sep. 7: at South Dakota State
Sep. 14: at Southern Illinois
Sep. 21: Northern Arizona
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: Prairie View A&M
Oct. 12: Nicholls State
Oct. 19: McNeese State
Oct. 26: Northwestern State
Nov. 2: Lamar
Nov. 9: at Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 16: Houston Christian
Nov. 23: at Texas A&M-Commerce

* Italics indicate conference matchups

