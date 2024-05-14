2024 McNeese Football Schedule
In this story:
McNeese finished last season 1-10 (1-6 Southland), and its only win came in a forfeit against Northwestern State. The Cowboys are searching for their first winning season since 2019.
McNeese State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Texas A&M, four FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for McNeese State is below.
2024 McNeese State Football Schedule
Aug. 31: Southern
Sep. 7: at Texas A&M
Sep. 14: at Tarleton State
Sep. 21: Alcorn State
Sep. 28: at Weber State
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Texas A&M-Commerce
Oct. 19: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 26: at Nicholls State
Nov. 2: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 9: at Houston Christian
Nov. 16: at Northwestern State
Nov. 23: Lamar
* Italics indicate conference matchups
Published