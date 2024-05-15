2024 Nicholls Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

Nicholls State Wide Receiver Terry Matthews
Nicholls finished last season 6-5 (7-0 Southland) as the Colonels won the Southland championship for the third time in the past six seasons. The Colonels made their seventh appearance in the FCS Playoffs, losing to Southern Illinois in the first round.

Nicholls State's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, three FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.

Aug. 31: at Louisiana Tech
Sep. 7: at LSU
Sep. 14: at Sacramento State
Sep. 21: Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 28: Texas A&M-Commerce
Oct. 5: at Southern
Oct. 12: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: McNeese State
Nov. 2: at Houston Christian
Nov. 9: Northwestern State
Nov. 16: at Lamar
Nov. 23: Southeastern Louisiana

* Italics indicate conference matchups

