2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule
Northwestern State finished last season 0-11 (0-7 Southland) as the Demons canceled the 2023 season on Oct. 26 after the death of safety Ronnie Caldwell. Northwestern State named Blaine McCorkle as the new head coach of the program on Nov. 28.
Northwestern State's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, three FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Northwestern State is below.
Aug. 29: at Tulsa
Sep. 7: Prairie View A&M
Sep. 12: at South Alabama
Sep. 21: Weber State
Sep. 28: at SEMO
Oct. 5: Lamar
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 26: Incarnate Word
Nov. 2: at Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 9: at Nicholls State
Nov. 16: McNeese State
Nov. 23: at Houston Christian
* Italics indicate conference matchups