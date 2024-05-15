Fcs Football Central

2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Northwestern State Head Coach Blaine McCorkle
Northwestern State Head Coach Blaine McCorkle / Chris Reich (NSU Athletics)
In this story:

Northwestern State finished last season 0-11 (0-7 Southland) as the Demons canceled the 2023 season on Oct. 26 after the death of safety Ronnie Caldwell. Northwestern State named Blaine McCorkle as the new head coach of the program on Nov. 28.

Northwestern State's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, three FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Northwestern State is below.

Chris Reich (NSU Athletics)

2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Tulsa
Sep. 7: Prairie View A&M
Sep. 12: at South Alabama
Sep. 21: Weber State
Sep. 28: at SEMO
Oct. 5: Lamar
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 26: Incarnate Word
Nov. 2: at Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 9: at Nicholls State
Nov. 16: McNeese State
Nov. 23: at Houston Christian

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zach McKinnell

ZACH MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 