2024 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule
Southeastern Louisiana finished last season 3-8 (3-4 Southland), its first losing season since 2018. The Lions are looking to win a share of the conference title for the second time in the past three seasons.
Southeastern Louisiana's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, three FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Southeastern Louisiana is below.
Aug. 29: at Tulane
Sep. 7: at Southern Miss
Sep. 14: Eastern Washington
Sep. 21: South Dakota State
Sep. 28: at Tarleton State
Oct. 5: at Houston Christian
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: Northwestern State
Oct. 26: at Lamar
Nov. 2: at McNeese State
Nov. 9: Incarnate Word
Nov. 16: Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 23: at Nicholls State
* Italics indicate conference matchups