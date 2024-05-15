Fcs Football Central

2024 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule

Southeastern Lousiana Lions head coach Frank Scelfo speaks with defensive back Coryell Pierce (18) during the second quarter of the game against Mississippi State
Southeastern Louisiana finished last season 3-8 (3-4 Southland), its first losing season since 2018. The Lions are looking to win a share of the conference title for the second time in the past three seasons.

Southeastern Louisiana's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, three FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Southeastern Louisiana is below.

Aug. 29: at Tulane
Sep. 7: at Southern Miss
Sep. 14: Eastern Washington
Sep. 21: South Dakota State
Sep. 28: at Tarleton State
Oct. 5: at Houston Christian
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: Northwestern State
Oct. 26: at Lamar
Nov. 2: at McNeese State
Nov. 9: Incarnate Word
Nov. 16: Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 23: at Nicholls State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

