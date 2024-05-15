2024 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule
Texas A&M-Commerce finished last season 1-9 (1-5 Southland) in the first season under head coach Clint Dolezel. The Lions are entering the third season of their transition to the FCS level.
Texas A&M-Commerce's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against San Diego State, four FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Texas A&M-Commerce is below.
Aug. 31: at San Diego State
Sep. 7: at UC Davis
Sep. 14: Grambling State
Sep. 21: Sacramento State
Sep. 28: at Nicholls State
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: at McNeese State
Oct. 19: Houston Christian
Oct. 26: at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 2: Northwestern State
Nov. 9: Lamar
Nov. 16: at Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 23: Incarnate Word
* Italics indicate conference matchups