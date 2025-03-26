2025 McNeese Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Matt Viator (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015
McNeese's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Utah State and Louisiana, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS out-of-conference game against Weber State, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for McNeese is below.
Aug. 30: Louisiana Christian
Sep. 6: at Louisiana
Sep. 13: Weber State
Sep. 20: at Utah State
Sep. 27: at Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 4: Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Houston Christian
Oct. 25: at Nicholls
Nov. 1: Northwestern State
Nov. 8: at East Texas A&M
Nov. 15: UTRGV
Nov. 22: at Lamar
* Italics indicate conference matchups
