2025 McNeese Football Schedule

2024 Record: 6-6 (3-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Matt Viator (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015

McNeese's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Utah State and Louisiana, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS out-of-conference game against Weber State, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for McNeese is below.

2025 McNeese Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Louisiana Christian

Sep. 6: at Louisiana

Sep. 13: Weber State

Sep. 20: at Utah State

Sep. 27: at Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 4: Southeastern Louisiana

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Houston Christian

Oct. 25: at Nicholls

Nov. 1: Northwestern State

Nov. 8: at East Texas A&M

Nov. 15: UTRGV

Nov. 22: at Lamar

* Italics indicate conference matchups

