2025 Nicholls Football Schedule

2024 Record: 4-8 (2-5 SLC)
Head Coach: Tommy Rybacki (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Nicholls' 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Troy and Texas State, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Nicholls is below.

Aug. 23: Incarnate Word

Aug. 30: at Troy

Sep. 6: West Georgia

Sep. 13: Bye Week

Sep. 20: at Texas State

Sep. 27: at Eastern Kentucky

Oct. 4: at Lamar

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 25: McNeese

Nov. 1: Houston Christian

Nov. 8: at UTRGV

Nov. 15: Northwestern State

Nov. 20: at Southeastern Louisiana

* Italics indicate conference matchups

