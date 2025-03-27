2025 Nicholls Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-5 SLC)
Head Coach: Tommy Rybacki (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Nicholls' 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Troy and Texas State, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Nicholls is below.
Aug. 23: Incarnate Word
Aug. 30: at Troy
Sep. 6: West Georgia
Sep. 13: Bye Week
Sep. 20: at Texas State
Sep. 27: at Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 4: at Lamar
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 25: McNeese
Nov. 1: Houston Christian
Nov. 8: at UTRGV
Nov. 15: Northwestern State
Nov. 20: at Southeastern Louisiana
* Italics indicate conference matchups
