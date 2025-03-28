Fcs Football Central

2025 Northwestern State Football Schedule

Chris Reich (NSU Athletics)
2024 Record: 0-12 (0-7 SLC)
Head Coach: Blaine McCorkle (2nd season, 0-12)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2004

Northwestern State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Minnesota and Cincinnati, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Northwestern State is below.

Aug. 28: Alcorn State

Sep. 6: at Minnesota

Sep. 13: at Cincinnati

Sep. 20: at Prairie View A&M

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: East Texas A&M

Oct. 11: at Houston Christian

Oct. 18: at Southeastern Louisiana

Oct. 25: Lamar

Nov. 1: at McNeese

Nov. 8: Incarnate Word

Nov. 15: at Nicholls

Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin

* Italics indicate conference matchups

