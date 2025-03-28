2025 Northwestern State Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 0-12 (0-7 SLC)
Head Coach: Blaine McCorkle (2nd season, 0-12)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2004
Northwestern State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Minnesota and Cincinnati, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Northwestern State is below.
2025 Northwestern State Football Schedule
Aug. 28: Alcorn State
Sep. 6: at Minnesota
Sep. 13: at Cincinnati
Sep. 20: at Prairie View A&M
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: East Texas A&M
Oct. 11: at Houston Christian
Oct. 18: at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 25: Lamar
Nov. 1: at McNeese
Nov. 8: Incarnate Word
Nov. 15: at Nicholls
Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published