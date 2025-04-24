FCS All-American Roy Alexander Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window continues to impact teams across the nation at the FCS level.
Incarnate Word wide receiver Roy Alexander officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was announced by Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining. It will be his third program, following stints at UAlbany and Incarnate Word.
Alexander had a breakout season at Incarnate Word last season, earning FCS All-American and first-team All-Conference honors. He led the Cardinals with 100 receptions, while also posting 1,108 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.
His 13 receiving touchdowns ranked No. 3 nationally, trailing only North Dakota State's Bryce Lance and Bryant's Landon Ruggieri.
Before his lone season at Incarnate Word, Alexander spent three seasons at UAlbany. In 25 games, Alexander recorded 87 receptions for 1,175 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Despite Alexander's departure, the Cardinals are projected to have plenty of returning talent at wide receiver.
All-American Jalen Walthall is set to return after leading UIW with 1,290 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The Cardinals also added Fresno State wide receiver Chedon James, who earned FCS All-American honors at Idaho State in 2023.
Alexander is the second transfer portal loss for the Cardinals in the spring window. Running back DeKalon Taylor announced his plans to enter the portal shortly before Alexander on Wednesday.