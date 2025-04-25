Former Incarnate Word QB Cam Ward Selected No. 1 Overall In 2025 NFL Draft
Former Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Ward might be best known for his seasons at Washington State and Miami, the future NFL superstar started his career as one of the best young quarterbacks at the FCS level.
As a true freshman at Incarnate Word, Ward set the single-season school record with 24 passing touchdowns in only six games. He won the 2020-21 Jerry Rice Award, given to the best freshman in the FCS subdivision. He was also named the Southland Freshman of the Year and earned FCS Freshman All-American honors.
Ward continued his meteoric rise in 2021, finishing the season with 4,648 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns. He led the Cardinals to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, winning the Southland Conference championship.
In only two seasons, Ward left as Incarnate Word's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He broke the single-season passing touchdown record in back-to-back seasons and set the single-season record for passing efficiency.
In 19 games, Ward completed 63% of his passes for 6,908 passing yards and 74 total touchdowns. He surpassed 300 passing yards in 17 of his 19 games, including a single-game record 610 passing yards and seven touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana in 2021.
Ward transferred to Washington State, spending two seasons with the Cougars. He finished his career at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He set three single-season records at Miami, including passing yards and touchdowns.
