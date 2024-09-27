Walter Payton Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 4)
After each week of the 2024 college football season, we will look at the most outstanding players of the season. This power ranking will list the players we think are leading the Walter Payton Award race.
This list is not an official watch list and will be adjusted each week of the season. Over the next few weeks, there will be massive movement as teams shift to conference play. This ranking only factors in on-field performances from this season, not previous winners or career accolades.
Some honorable mentions include Montana State's Scottre Humphrey, Northern Iowa's Tye Edwards, Incarnate Word's Zach Calzada, South Dakota State's Amar Johnson, Montana State's Adam Jones, and Southern Utah's Targhee Lambson.
Below is the Week 4 Walter Payton Award power ranking.
10. Lan Larison (UC Davis, RB)
2024 Stats: 88 carries, 393 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 16 receptions, 196 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
Larison debuts on this list after another dynamic performance in Week 4. He ranks No. 3 nationally in All-Purpose yards, only behind ShunDerrick Powell and Kayvon Britten. The UC Davis offense may not be firing on all cylinders, but Larison has continued to show he is one of the most versatile athletes at the FCS level.
9. Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian, QB)
2024 Stats: 63% comp, 1,320 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 2 INTs
McIvor drops to No. 9 in these rankings after Abilene Christian's loss against Idaho in Week 4. He has failed to find the same production since his Week 1 explosion against Texas Tech, where he passed for over 500 yards and three touchdowns. McIvor still ranks No. 2 in the FCS in passing yards per game, while also recording nine passing touchdowns.
8. Clifton McDowell (McNeese State, QB)
2024 Stats: 65% comp, 815 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 243 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Clifton McDowell jumps into these rankings after another electric performance, leading McNeese to a win over Alcorn State. McDowell has looked like the best quarterback in the Southland, leading the conference in six different statistical categories. He also ranks No. 3 nationally with 17 yards per completion and No. 6 in passer efficiency.
7. DJ Smith (Mercer, QB)
2024 Stats: 77% comp, 924 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 159 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
DJ Smith continues to find ways to win, leading Mercer to a 4-0 start this season. He ranks No. 3 nationally in completion percentage and No. 4 in passer efficiency while throwing for nearly 1,000 yards in four games. Smith has completed over 70% of his passes in four consecutive games. He also can make plays with his legs, rushing for over 150 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
2024 Stats: 65% comp, 1,496 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 4 INTs
Robertson is the FCS leader in passing yards after four games, posting nearly 1,500 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He guided Monmouth to the first FBS win in program history. Robertson has surpassed 350 passing yards in four consecutive games, which has helped Monmouth win back-to-back games.
5. Eli Gillman (Montana, RB)
2024 Stats: 45 carries, 456 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 10.1 YPC
The only reason Gillman has not surpassed 500 rushing yards is because Montana has limited his load early this season. He leads the nation with 10.1 yards per carry and is tied for No. 4 with six rushing touchdowns. His explosive 66-yard touchdown run sparked the massive comeback win over Western Carolina in Week 4.
4. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO, QB)
2024 Stats: 61% comp, 1,068 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 2 INTs
It was another spectacular performance for DeLaurent in Week 4, leading the Redhawks to win over Southern Illinois. DeLaurent ranks No. 2 nationally with 12 passing touchdowns, despite missing the entire second half in Week 0. He ranks No. 10 nationally in passing yards per game and is the catalyst behind SEMO's impressive start to the season.
3. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
2024 Stats: 76% comp, 927 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 158 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
The Bison are struggling in a few areas, but quarterback Cam Miller has been spectacular this season. Miller has recorded 11 total touchdowns and has yet to turn the ball over. If North Dakota State is going to make it through conference play, it will be behind Miller's playmaking ability.
2. Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State, RB)
2024 Stats: 85 carries, 660 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 7.8 YPC
Britten jumps into the No. 2 spot after his historic performance against North Alabama. He recorded 273 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and averaged over 13 yards per carry. After four weeks, Britten is averaging 165 rushing yards per game and has carried the Tarleton State offense this season.
1. ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas, RB)
2024 Stats: 65 carries, 623 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs, 9.6 YPC, 157 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
What else is there to say about ShunDerrick Powell? He had another electric performance, rushing for 148 yards on only 11 carries. He also had two rushing touchdowns, extending his streak to four consecutive games with two or more touchdowns. Powell has played at a different level than any other player in the nation and holds a massive lead for the Walter Payton Award.
