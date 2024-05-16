2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
Alabama A&M finished last season 5-6 (3-5 SWAC), losing three of the final four games. The Bulldogs are searching for their first conference championship since 2020.
Alabama A&M's 2024 schedule features one NAIA opponent, one Division II opponent, an FBS matchup against Auburn, one FCS out-of-conference matchup, and eight SWAC conference games.
The full 2024 schedule for Alabama A&M is below.
2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Auburn
Sep. 7: Kentucky State
Sep. 14: Georgetown College
Sep. 21: at Austin Peay
Sep. 28: at Florida A&M
Oct. 5: Jackson State (Mobile, AL)
Oct. 12: Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Alabama State (Birmingham, AL)
Nov. 2: Southern
Nov. 9: at Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Nov. 16: Grambling State
Nov. 23: at Mississippi Valley State
* Italics indicate conference matchups