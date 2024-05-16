2024 Alabama State Football Schedule
Alabama State finished last season 7-3 (5-3 SWAC), winning seven games for the first time since 2014. The Hornets are searching for the third SWAC championship in program history and the first since 2004.
Alabama State's 2024 schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two Division II opponents, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Alabama State is below.
Sep. 1: North Carolina Central (Miami, FL)
Sep. 7: Miles College
Sep. 14: at Samford
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 5: Florida A&M
Oct. 12: Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL)
Nov. 2: Alcorn State (Mobile, AL)
Nov. 9: at Grambling State
Nov. 16: Jackson State
Nov. 23: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 28: Tuskegee
* Italics indicate conference matchups