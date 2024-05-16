2024 Alcorn State Football Schedule
Alcorn State finished last season 7-4 (6-2 SWAC) as the Braves won six of their final seven games of the season. The Braves are searching for the first SWAC championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2018-19.
Alcorn State's 2024 schedule features one Division II opponent, two FBS matchups, one FCS out-of-conference game, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Alcorn State is below.
2024 Alcorn State Football Schedule
Aug. 29: at UAB
Sep. 7: at Vanderbilt
Sep. 14: Edward Waters
Sep. 21: at McNeese State
Sep. 28: at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 5: Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Oct. 12: at Grambling State
Oct. 19: at Southern
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: Alabama State (Mobile, AL)
Nov. 9: Texas Southern
Nov. 16: at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 23: Jackson State
* Italics indicate conference matchups