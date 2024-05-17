Fcs Football Central

2024 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

UAPB Head Coach Alonzo Hampton
UAPB Head Coach Alonzo Hampton
Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished last season 2-9 (1-7 SWAC) in the first season under head coach Alonzo Hampton.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas, one NAIA opponent, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Arkansas-Pine Bluff is below.

UAPB Head Coach Alonzo Hampton
Aug. 29: Arkansas (Little Rock, AR)
Sep. 7: Arkansas Baptist
Sep. 14: at Tennessee State
Sep. 21: Central Arkansas
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: at Alcorn State
Oct. 12: Prairie View A&M
Oct. 19: at Grambling State
Oct. 26: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 2: at Jackson State
Nov. 9: Alabama A&M
Nov. 16: at Southern
Nov. 23: Texas Southern

* Italics indicate conference matchups

