2024 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

Bethune-Cookman finished last season 3-8 (2-6 SWAC) in the first season under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. The Wildcats are searching for their first winning season since 2019.

Bethune-Cookman's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, one Division II opponent, one FCS out-of-conference game, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Bethune-Cookman is below.

Aug. 31: at South Florida
Sep. 7: Mercer
Sep. 14: at Western Michigan
Sep. 21: Clark Atlanta
Sep. 28: Alabama State
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: at Alabama A&M
Oct. 19: at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 26: Jackson State
Nov. 2: Grambling State
Nov. 9: at Southern
Nov. 16: at Texas Southern
Nov. 23: Florida A&M (Orlando, FL)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

