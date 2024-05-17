2024 Florida A&M Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

Florida A&M finished last season 12-1 (8-0 SWAC) as the Rattlers won the first Celebration Bowl in program history. Head coach Willie Simmons accepted an assistant role at Duke, and the Rattlers hired former assistant James Colzie III.

Florida A&M's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Florida A&M is below.

Aug. 24: Norfolk State (Atlanta, GA)
Aug. 31: South Carolina State
Sep. 7: at Miami
Sep.14: Bye Week
Sep. 21: at Troy
Sep. 28: Alabama A&M
Oct. 5: at Alabama State
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: at Jackson State
Oct. 26: Southern
Nov. 2: Texas Southern
Nov. 9: at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 16: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 23: Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, FL)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

