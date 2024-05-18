2024 Grambling State Football Schedule
Grambling State finished last season 5-6 (4-4 SWAC) as the program decided to part ways with head coach Hue Jackson. The Tigers hired former Nebraska head coach and LSU assistant Mickey Joseph on Dec. 18.
Grambling State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Louisiana, one Division II opponent, one FCS out-of-conference game, and eight SWAC conference matchups. The Tigers will also face conference foe Jackson State in a non-conference matchup.
The full 2024 schedule for Grambling State is below.
2024 Grambling State Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Louisiana
Sep. 7: Tuskegee
Sep. 14: at Texas A&M-Commerce
Sep. 21: Jackson State
Sep. 28: Prairie View A&M (Dallas, TX)
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Alcorn State
Oct. 19: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 26: at Texas Southern
Nov. 2: at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 9: Alabama State
Nov. 16: at Alabama A&M
Nov. 23: Bye Week
Nov. 30: Southern (New Orleans, LA)
* Italics indicate conference matchups