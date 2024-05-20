Fcs Football Central

2024 Jackson State Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jackson State finished last season 7-4 (5-3 SWAC) in the first season under head coach T.C. Taylor. The Tigers are searching for the third conference title in the past four seasons.

Jackson State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Louisiana-Monroe, one Division II opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups. The Tigers will also face conference foes Southern and Grambling State in non-conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Jackson State is below.

Aug. 29: at UL-Monroe
Sep. 7: Lane
Sep. 14: Southern
Sep. 21: at Grambling State
Sep. 28: at Texas Southern
Oct. 5: Alabama A&M (Mobile, AL)
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: Florida A&M
Oct. 26: at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 9: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 16: at Alabama State
Nov. 23: at Alcorn State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

