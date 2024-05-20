Fcs Football Central

2024 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

Mississippi Valley State finished last season 1-10 (1-7 SWAC) in the first season under head coach Kendrick Wade. The Delta Devils are searching for the first winning season since 2006.

Mississippi Valley State's 2024 schedule features four FCS out-of-conference games and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Mississippi Valley State is below.

Aug. 31: at Tennessee State
Sep. 7: at Lamar
Sep. 14: at Murray State
Sep. 21: at Nicholls State
Sep. 28: Alcorn State
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: at Alabama State
Oct. 19: Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 26: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 2: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 9: at Jackson State
Nov. 16: at Florida A&M
Nov. 23: Alabama A&M

* Italics indicate conference matchups

