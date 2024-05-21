2024 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule
Prairie View A&M finished last season 6-6 (6-2 SWAC), winning the second SWAC West title in the past three seasons. The Panthers are searching for the first conference title since 2009.
Prairie View A&M's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Michigan State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Prairie View A&M is below.
Aug. 31: Texas Southern
Sep. 7: at Northwestern State
Sep. 14: at Michigan State
Sep. 21: Southern
Sep. 28: Grambling State (Dallas, TX)
Oct. 5: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 12: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 2: at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 9: Florida A&M
Nov. 16: Alcorn State
Nov. 23: at Alabama State
* Italics indicate conference matchups