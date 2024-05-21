2024 Southern Football Schedule
Southern finished last season 6-5 (5-3 SWAC) as the Jaguars fired head coach Eric Dooley after two seasons in Baton Rouge. The Jaguars announced the promotion of Terrence Graves on Dec. 13, 2023.
Southern's 2024 schedule features one Division II opponent, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups. The Jaguars will also face conference foe Jackson State in non-conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Southern is below.
Aug. 31: at McNeese State
Sep. 7: Savannah State
Sep. 14: at Jackson State
Sep. 21: at Prairie View A&M
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: Nicholls State
Oct. 12: at Texas Southern
Oct. 19: Alcorn State
Oct. 26: at Florida A&M
Nov. 2: at Alabama A&M
Nov. 9: Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 16: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 23: Bye Week
Nov. 30: Grambling State (New Orleans, LA)
* Italics indicate conference matchups