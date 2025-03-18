2025 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-6 SWAC)
Head Coach: Alonzo Hampton (3rd season, 5-18)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
UAPB's 2025 football schedule features two non-Division I opponents, an FCS out-of-conference game against Central Arkansas, an FBS game against Texas Tech, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for UAPB is below.
2025 UAPB Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Texas Tech
Sep. 6: at Central Arkansas
Sep. 13: Lincoln (CA)
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Alcorn State (Memphis, TN)
Oct. 4: at Texas Southern
Oct. 11: Westgate Christian
Oct. 18: Grambling State
Oct. 25: at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 1: Southern
Nov. 8: Florida A&M
Nov. 15: at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 22: at Alabama State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
