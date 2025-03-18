Fcs Football Central

2025 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-6 SWAC)
Head Coach: Alonzo Hampton (3rd season, 5-18)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

UAPB's 2025 football schedule features two non-Division I opponents, an FCS out-of-conference game against Central Arkansas, an FBS game against Texas Tech, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for UAPB is below.

2025 UAPB Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Texas Tech

Sep. 6: at Central Arkansas

Sep. 13: Lincoln (CA)

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Alcorn State (Memphis, TN)

Oct. 4: at Texas Southern

Oct. 11: Westgate Christian

Oct. 18: Grambling State

Oct. 25: at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 1: Southern

Nov. 8: Florida A&M

Nov. 15: at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 22: at Alabama State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

